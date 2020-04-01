Heidrick & Strug is Among the Companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (HSII, KFRC, TNET, NSP, BBSI)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Heidrick & Strug ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 65.8%. Following is Kforce Inc with a projected earnings growth of 39.8%. Trinet Group Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 36.2%.

Insperity Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 36.0%, and Barrett Bus Svcs rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 33.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Heidrick & Strug on October 31st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.68. Since that recommendation, shares of Heidrick & Strug have risen 12.2%. We continue to monitor Heidrick & Strug for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.