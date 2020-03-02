Heico Corp Rises 1.28% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $122.21 to a high of $124.10. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $123.91 on volume of 67,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Heico Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $147.93 and a 52-week low of $78.85 and are now trading 57% above that low price at $124.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Heico Corp and will alert subscribers who have HEI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.