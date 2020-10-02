Heico Corp is Among the Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry with the Best Relative Performance (HEI , RTN , UTX , GD , BWXT )
Below are the top five companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.
Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI ) ranks first with a gain of 1.97%; Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN ) ranks second with a gain of 0.91%; and United Tech Corp (NYSE:UTX ) ranks third with a gain of 0.40%.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD ) follows with a gain of 0.33% and Bwx Technologies (NYSE:BWXT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.23%.
