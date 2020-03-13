MySmarTrend
Heartland Expres is Among the Companies in the Trucking Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (HTLD, MRTN, WERN, KNX, CVTI)

Fri, 03/13/2020
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Heartland Expres ranks lowest with a sales per share of $7.61. Following is Marten Transport with a sales per share of $13.06. Werner Ent ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $30.08.

Knight Transport follows with a sales per share of $30.18, and Covenant Trans-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $39.34.

