Heartland Expres is Among the Companies in the Trucking Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (HTLD, MRTN, WERN, KNX, CVTI)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Heartland Expres ranks lowest with a sales per share of $7.61. Following is Marten Transport with a sales per share of $13.06. Werner Ent ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $30.08.

Knight Transport follows with a sales per share of $30.18, and Covenant Trans-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $39.34.

