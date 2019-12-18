Healthequity Inc Rises 1.49% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $74.55 to a high of $75.83. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $74.90 on volume of 154,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Healthequity Inc has traded in a range of $50.29 to $85.07 and is now at $75.47, 50% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Healthequity Inc on October 28th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $58.59. Since that recommendation, shares of Healthequity Inc have risen 26.9%. We continue to monitor HQY for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.