Healthequity Inc has the Highest Sales Growth in the Managed Health Care Industry (HQY, MGLN, WCG, CNC, MOH)
Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest sales growth.
Healthequity Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,867.9%. Following is Magellan Health with a sales growth of 2,071.0%. Wellcare Health ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,945.7%.
Centene Corp follows with a sales growth of 1,914.7%, and Molina Healthcar rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,181.5%.
