MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Healthequity Inc has the Highest Sales Growth in the Managed Health Care Industry (HQY, MGLN, WCG, CNC, MOH)

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 2:52am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest sales growth.

Healthequity Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,867.9%. Following is Magellan Health with a sales growth of 2,071.0%. Wellcare Health ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,945.7%.

Centene Corp follows with a sales growth of 1,914.7%, and Molina Healthcar rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,181.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wellcare Health on October 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $273.66. Since that recommendation, shares of Wellcare Health have risen 27.9%. We continue to monitor Wellcare Health for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest sales growth healthequity inc magellan health wellcare health centene corp molina healthcar

Ticker(s): HQY MGLN WCG CNC MOH

Contact Nick Russo