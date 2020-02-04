Healthequity Inc has the Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Managed Health Care Industry (HQY, HUM, WCG, CNC, GTS)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Healthequity Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 25.6%. Following is Humana Inc with a future earnings growth of 20.6%. Wellcare Health ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 16.7%.

Centene Corp follows with a future earnings growth of 16.3%, and Triple-S Mgmt-B rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 15.8%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Triple-S Mgmt-B. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Triple-S Mgmt-B in search of a potential trend change.