Healthequity Inc has the Highest EPS Growth in the Managed Health Care Industry (HQY, WCG, GTS, MOH, MGLN)
Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Healthequity Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 22,049.9%. Wellcare Health is next with a EPS growth of 5,396.8%. Triple-S Mgmt-B ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 4,583.3%.
Molina Healthcar follows with a EPS growth of 4,275.4%, and Magellan Health rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,724.2%.
