Healthequity Inc is Among the Companies in the Managed Health Care Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (HQY, MOH, WCG, HUM, UNH)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Healthequity Inc ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 90.81. Molina Healthcar is next with a a P/E ratio of 61.76. Wellcare Health ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 39.61.

Humana Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 29.57, and Unitedhealth Grp rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 27.64.

