Healthequity Inc is Among the Companies in the Managed Health Care Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (HQY, WCG, MOH, HUM, UNH)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Healthequity Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 56.15. Following is Wellcare Health with a a forward P/E ratio of 28.12. Molina Healthcar ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 27.71.

Humana Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 21.66, and Unitedhealth Grp rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.82.

