Healthequity Inc is Among the Companies in the Managed Health Care Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (HQY, WCG, GTS, MOH, MGLN)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Healthequity Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 22,049.9%. Wellcare Health is next with a EPS growth of 5,396.8%. Triple-S Mgmt-B ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 4,583.3%.

Molina Healthcar follows with a EPS growth of 4,275.4%, and Magellan Health rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,724.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wellcare Health on October 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $273.66. Since that recommendation, shares of Wellcare Health have risen 27.9%. We continue to monitor Wellcare Health for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.