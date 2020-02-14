Healthcare Tru-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.86%

Healthcare Tru-A (NYSE:HTA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.84 to a high of $33.73. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $33.01 on volume of 443,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Healthcare Tru-A and will alert subscribers who have HTA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Healthcare Tru-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.41 and a high of $33.56 and are now at $33.40, 26% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.