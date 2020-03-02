Healthcare Tru-A Rises 1.16% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Healthcare Tru-A (NYSE:HTA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.11 to a high of $32.51. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $32.39 on volume of 416,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Healthcare Tru-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.41 and a high of $32.39 and are now at $32.24, 22% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.32% higher and 0.93% higher over the past week, respectively.

