Healthcare Tru-A has the Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Health Care REITs Industry (HTA, HR, VTR, OHI, MPW)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Healthcare Tru-A ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 22.4%. Healthcare Rlty is next with a future earnings growth of 22.4%. Ventas Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 17.9%.

Omega Healthcare follows with a future earnings growth of 3.7%, and Medical Properti rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 3.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Healthcare Tru-A and will alert subscribers who have HTA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.