Healthcare Tru-A is Among the Companies in the Health Care REITs Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (HTA, HR, VTR, OHI, MPW)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Healthcare Tru-A ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 22.4%. Following is Healthcare Rlty with a future earnings growth of 22.4%. Ventas Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 17.9%.

Omega Healthcare follows with a future earnings growth of 3.7%, and Medical Properti rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 3.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Healthcare Tru-A on March 12th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $28.94. Since that call, shares of Healthcare Tru-A have fallen 16.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.