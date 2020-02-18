Healthcare Tru-A is Among the Companies in the Health Care REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (HTA , VTR , MPW , CTRE , SBRA )

We looked at the Health Care REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Healthcare Tru-A (NYSE:HTA ) ranks first with a gain of 2.57%; Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR ) ranks second with a gain of 2.05%; and Medical Properti (NYSE:MPW ) ranks third with a gain of 1.99%.

Caretrust Rei (NASDAQ:CTRE ) follows with a gain of 1.84% and Sabra Health Car (NASDAQ:SBRA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.68%.

