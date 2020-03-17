Healthcare Servs Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (HCSG)

Healthcare Servs's stock is down 6.0% to $16.73 on heavy trading volume. About 1.6 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 782,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Healthcare Servs. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Healthcare Servs in search of a potential trend change.

Healthcare Servs share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $34.98 and the current low of $15.80 and are currently at $16.73 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.74% lower and 0.89% lower over the past week, respectively.