Healthcare Servs is Among the Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (HCSG, MGRC, MINI, CPRT, VVI)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Healthcare Servs ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.03. Following is Mcgrath Rentcorp with a FCF per share of $0.55. Mobile Mini ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.18.
Copart Inc follows with a FCF per share of $1.40, and Viad Corp rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.76.
