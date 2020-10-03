MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Healthcare Servs is Among the Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (HCSG, CPRT, CTAS, KAR, MGRC)

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 2:27am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest sales growth.

Healthcare Servs ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,942.0%. Copart Inc is next with a sales growth of 1,415.4%. Cintas Corp ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,100.2%.

Kar Auction Serv follows with a sales growth of 977.4%, and Mcgrath Rentcorp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 895.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mcgrath Rentcorp on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $77.04. Since that call, shares of Mcgrath Rentcorp have fallen 15.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest sales growth healthcare servs copart inc cintas corp kar auction serv mcgrath rentcorp

Ticker(s): HCSG CPRT CTAS KAR MGRC

Contact David Diaz