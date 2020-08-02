Healthcare Servs is Among the Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (HCSG, MATW, UNF, CPRT, CTAS)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Healthcare Servs ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 76.6%. Matthews Intl-A is next with a EBITDA growth of 50.9%. Unifirst Corp/Ma ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 33.4%.

Copart Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 27.6%, and Cintas Corp rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 25.4%.

