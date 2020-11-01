Healthcare Servs is Among the Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (HCSG, MATW, UNF, CPRT, CTAS)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Healthcare Servs ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 76.6%. Matthews Intl-A is next with a EBITDA growth of 50.9%. Unifirst Corp/Ma ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 33.4%.

Copart Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 27.6%, and Cintas Corp rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 25.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cintas Corp on December 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $268.88. Since that recommendation, shares of Cintas Corp have risen 3.9%. We continue to monitor Cintas Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.