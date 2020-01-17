Healthcare Rlty has the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Health Care REITs Industry (HR, MPW, CCP, LTC, OHI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Healthcare Rlty ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 5.1%. Medical Properti is next with a projected earnings growth of 12.6%. Care Capital Pro ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 20.4%.

Ltc Properties follows with a projected earnings growth of 27.5%, and Omega Healthcare rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 39.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Omega Healthcare and will alert subscribers who have OHI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.