Healthcare Rlty is Among the Companies in the Health Care REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (HR , MPW , HTA , CTRE , DOC )

We looked at the Health Care REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Healthcare Rlty (NYSE:HR ) ranks first with a gain of 0.25%; Medical Properti (NYSE:MPW ) ranks second with a gain of 0.18%; and Healthcare Tru-A (NYSE:HTA ) ranks third with a gain of 0.09%.

Caretrust Rei (NASDAQ:CTRE ) follows with a loss of 0.05% and Physicians Realt (NYSE:DOC ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.05%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Physicians Realt on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.22. Since that recommendation, shares of Physicians Realt have risen 7.4%. We continue to monitor Physicians Realt for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.