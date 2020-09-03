Healthcare Rlty is Among the Companies in the Health Care REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (HR , HTA , DOC , CTRE , MPW )

We looked at the Health Care REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Healthcare Rlty (NYSE:HR ) ranks first with a gain of 0.64%; Healthcare Tru-A (NYSE:HTA ) ranks second with a gain of 0.44%; and Physicians Realt (NYSE:DOC ) ranks third with a loss of 0.54%.

Caretrust Rei (NASDAQ:CTRE ) follows with a loss of 1.75% and Medical Properti (NYSE:MPW ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.79%.

