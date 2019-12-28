H&E Equipment Se has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (HEES, WLFC, ACY, URI, CAI)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

H&E Equipment Se ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 435.5. Following is Willis Lease with a a debt to equity ratio of 420.1. AeroCentury Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 317.5.

United Rentals follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 303.9, and Cai Internationa rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 302.0.

