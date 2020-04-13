H&E Equipment Se Falls 7.70% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

H&E Equipment Se (NASDAQ:HEES) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.36 to a high of $14.78. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $14.26 on volume of 244,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of H&E Equipment Se have traded between a low of $9.12 and a high of $37.85 and are now at $13.86, which is 52% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.