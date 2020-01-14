Hd Supply Holdin is Among the Companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (HDS, HEES, URI, LAWS, GWW)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Hd Supply Holdin ranks highest with a ROE of 7,996.7%. Following is H&E Equipment Se with a ROE of 6,351.5%. United Rentals ranks third highest with a ROE of 5,903.1%.

Lawson Products follows with a ROE of 3,857.8%, and Ww Grainger Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of 3,575.2%.

