Hcp Inc has the Lowest Return on Equity in the Health Care REITs Industry (HCP, HR, SNR, DOC, CHCT)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Hcp Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -14.4%. Following is Healthcare Rlty with a ROE of 2.5%. New Senior Inves ranks third lowest with a ROE of 171.8%.
Physicians Realt follows with a ROE of 186.2%, and Community Health rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 190.3%.
