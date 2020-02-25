Hca Healthcare I Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.44%

Hca Healthcare I (NYSE:HCA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $137.79 to a high of $140.93. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $141.77 on volume of 620,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hca Healthcare I and will alert subscribers who have HCA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hca Healthcare I have traded between a low of $110.31 and a high of $151.97 and are now at $138.48, which is 26% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.