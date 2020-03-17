Hca Healthcare I Falls 2.43% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Hca Healthcare I (NYSE:HCA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $78.93 to a high of $87.40. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $89.78 on volume of 3.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Hca Healthcare I share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $151.97 and the current low of $78.93 and are currently at $82.28 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.