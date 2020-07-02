MySmarTrend
Hca Healthcare I is Among the Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (HCA, UHS, THC, NHC, USPH)

Written on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 2:22am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Hca Healthcare I ranks highest with a FCF per share of $6.65. Universal Hlth-B is next with a FCF per share of $6.53. Tenet Healthcare ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.90.

Natl Healthcare follows with a FCF per share of $4.09, and Us Physical Ther rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.93.

Ticker(s): HCA UHS THC USPH

