Hca Healthcare I is Among the Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (HCA , UHS , THC , ACHC , SEM )

We looked at the Health Care Facilities industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Hca Healthcare I (NYSE:HCA ) ranks first with a gain of 14.36%; Universal Hlth-B (NYSE:UHS ) ranks second with a gain of 13.61%; and Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC ) ranks third with a gain of 12.95%.

Acadia Healthcar (NASDAQ:ACHC ) follows with a gain of 11.85% and Select Medical (NYSE:SEM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 9.92%.

