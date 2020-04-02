Hb Fuller Co is Among the Companies in the Specialty Chemicals Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (FUL, KRA, OMN, SHW, KWR)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Hb Fuller Co ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 23.9%. Following is Kraton Corp with a future earnings growth of 19.4%. Omnova Solutions ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 16.5%.

Sherwin-Williams follows with a future earnings growth of 16.4%, and Quaker Chemical rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 16.1%.

