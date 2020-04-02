Haynes Intl Inc has the Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Steel Industry (HAYN, TMST, AP, CMC, CRS)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Haynes Intl Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 494.9%. Timkensteel is next with a future earnings growth of 221.5%. Ampco-Pittsburgh ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 84.3%.

Commercial Metal follows with a future earnings growth of 60.5%, and Carpenter Tech rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 50.3%.

