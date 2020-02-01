Haynes Intl Inc is Among the Companies in the Steel Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (HAYN, TMST, AP, CMC, CRS)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Haynes Intl Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 494.9%. Following is Timkensteel with a future earnings growth of 221.5%. Ampco-Pittsburgh ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 84.3%.

Commercial Metal follows with a future earnings growth of 60.5%, and Carpenter Tech rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 50.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Haynes Intl Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Haynes Intl Inc in search of a potential trend change.