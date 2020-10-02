Hawaiian Holding has the Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Airlines Industry (HA, AAL, DAL, CPA, JBLU)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Hawaiian Holding ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 20.8%. American Airline is next with a forward earnings yield of 18.8%. Delta Air Li ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 10.6%.

Copa Holdin-Cl A follows with a forward earnings yield of 9.7%, and Jetblue Airways rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 8.9%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Hawaiian Holding. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Hawaiian Holding in search of a potential trend change.