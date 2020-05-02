Hawaiian Holding has the Best Relative Performance in the Airlines Industry (HA , AAL , SKYW , DAL , SAVE )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Airlines industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Hawaiian Holding (NASDAQ:HA ) ranks first with a gain of 5.22%; American Airline (NASDAQ:AAL ) ranks second with a gain of 5.12%; and Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW ) ranks third with a gain of 4.50%.

Delta Air Li (NYSE:DAL ) follows with a gain of 3.37% and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.36%.

