Hawaiian Elec has the Best Relative Performance in the Electric Utilities Industry (HE , POR , SO , IDA , AEP )

We looked at the Electric Utilities industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Hawaiian Elec (NYSE:HE ) ranks first with a gain of 7.14%; Portland General (NYSE:POR ) ranks second with a loss of 1.82%; and Southern Co (NYSE:SO ) ranks third with a loss of 3.75%.

Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA ) follows with a loss of 4.26% and American Electri (NYSE:AEP ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 4.35%.

