Hawaiian Elec is Among the Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (HE , DUK , NEE , AEP , OGE )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Electric Utilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Hawaiian Elec (NYSE:HE ) ranks first with a gain of 1.33%; Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK ) ranks second with a gain of 1.17%; and Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE ) ranks third with a gain of 1.11%.

American Electri (NYSE:AEP ) follows with a gain of 0.88% and Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.76%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of American Electri on November 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $91.11. Since that recommendation, shares of American Electri have risen 13.9%. We continue to monitor American Electri for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.