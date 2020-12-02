Hasbro Inc Falls 1.60% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $98.27 to a high of $100.08. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $99.36 on volume of 632,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Hasbro Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $126.56 and a 52-week low of $82.88 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $98.46 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% lower and 0.03% higher over the past week, respectively.