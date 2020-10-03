Hasbro Inc Falls 1.36% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $63.93 to a high of $69.14. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $70.93 on volume of 657,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Hasbro Inchas traded in a range of $63.95 to $126.56 and are now at $64.51. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hasbro Inc and will alert subscribers who have HAS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.