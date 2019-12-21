Hasbro Inc is Among the Companies in the Leisure Products Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (HAS, RGR, MCFT, MPX, JOUT)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Hasbro Inc ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 341.2%. Following is Sturm Ruger & Co with a EPS growth of 375.0%. Mcbc Holdings In ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 835.0%.
Marine Products follows with a EPS growth of 2,352.9%, and Johnson Outdoo-A rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 2,449.0%.
