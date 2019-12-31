Hasbro Inc is Among the Companies in the Leisure Products Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (HAS, VSTO, JOUT, MBUU, ELY)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Hasbro Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Vista Outdoor is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Johnson Outdoo-A ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Malibu Boats-A follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Callaway Golf Co rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

