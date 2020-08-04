Hartford Finl Sv Rises 5.58% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Hartford Finl Sv (NYSE:HIG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $37.25 to a high of $38.75. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $37.64 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hartford Finl Sv have traded between a low of $19.04 and a high of $62.75 and are now at $38.82, which is 104% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

