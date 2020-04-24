Hartford Finl Sv (HIG) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $36.17

Hartford Finl Sv (NYSE:HIG) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $36.09 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $36.17. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $36.31 and $36.53.

Hartford Finl Sv share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $62.75 and a 52-week low of $19.04 and are now trading 89% above that low price at $36.07 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

Hartford Finl Sv (NYSE:HIG) has potential upside of 64.9% based on a current price of $36.07 and analysts' consensus price target of $59.46. Hartford Finl Sv shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $43.09 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $55.36.

