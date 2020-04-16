Hartford Finl Sv Falls 3.02% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Hartford Finl Sv (NYSE:HIG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.00 to a high of $38.69. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $38.55 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hartford Finl Sv have traded between a low of $19.04 and a high of $62.75 and are now at $37.99, which is 100% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.4% lower and 2.48% lower over the past week, respectively.

