Hartford Finl Sv Falls 2.05% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Hartford Finl Sv (NYSE:HIG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.23 to a high of $35.23. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $35.51 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Hartford Finl Sv has traded in a range of $19.04 to $62.75 and is now at $34.70, 82% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hartford Finl Sv on March 20th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $33.27. Since that recommendation, shares of Hartford Finl Sv have risen 7.3%. We continue to monitor HIG for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.