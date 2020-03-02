Harsco Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the Industrial Machinery Industry (HSC , IEX , WWD , IR , MIDD )

Below are the top five companies in the Industrial Machinery industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC ) ranks first with a loss of 1.19%; Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX ) ranks second with a loss of 1.25%; and Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD ) ranks third with a loss of 1.36%.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR ) follows with a loss of 1.41% and Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.42%.

