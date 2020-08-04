Harsco Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the Industrial Machinery Industry (HSC , CFX , MIDD , WWD , KMT )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Industrial Machinery industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC ) ranks first with a gain of 19.39%; Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX ) ranks second with a gain of 8.35%; and Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD ) ranks third with a gain of 7.57%.

Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD ) follows with a gain of 6.86% and Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 6.28%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Kennametal Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Kennametal Inc in search of a potential trend change.