Harley-Davidson Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.11%

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.34 to a high of $20.15. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $20.02 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Harley-Davidson share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $40.86 and a 52-week low of $14.31 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $19.86 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.7%.

